On Saturday, May 9, 2020 San Diego High School Alumnus Robert J. Moncada graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

During his time at St. Mary’s, Moncada was an active member of numerous organizations including Pi Sigma Alpha - St. Mary’s Política Science Honor Society, Alpha Sigma Phi - Social Fraternity, the St. Mary’s College Republicans, and the St. Mary’s University Liturgical Ministry.

Moncada was a congressional intern for three semesters for United States Senator John Cornyn at his San Antonio Office.

Moncada plans to purse a masters degree at the University of Texas - San Antonio Graduate School.

He says, he owes all of his success to his parents Rick and Margie Moncada for their never ending support and encouragement.