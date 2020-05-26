8:55 a.m. update: A storm is moving into Central Texas, dropping rain on the Austin area, according to the National Weather Service’s radar.

The weather service was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Lake Hills around 8:40 a.m. The storm is moving 30 mph.

Hail up to half an inch in diameter will be possible with the storm, the weather service said.

Tuesday forecast for Austin: Happy Tuesday, y’all! We hope you enjoyed the long weekend! The short work week will start with some sunshine and a chance of rain, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be partly sunny during the day with a 30% chance of rain, mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to peak at a high near 82 degrees, the weather service said.

Normally on May 26 in Austin, the high temperature is 89 degrees and the low is 69 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be mostly clear at night as temperatures dip to a low around 63 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 65.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 67.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 67.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 89.