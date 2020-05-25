Veterans from Jim Wells County along with citizens and county officials gathered at the Jim Wells County Courthouse on Monday morning for a Memorial Day Ceremony as they paid tribute to the men and women who took the oath to defend the United States of America.

The ceremony was hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621 and Auxiliary.

“Services across the country today to come together to remember those lost in the clash of battle, the thunder of arms, the roar of tanks, the rumbling of airplanes flying over head and the scream of artillery shells. This Memorial Day, we come together to appreciate the freedom that we enjoy today as we honor the sacrifices that paid for it,” said Post Commander Ronald Ramirez.“ As we enjoy living in the land of the free and the home of the brave, we must continue to remind Americans that there is no freedom without bravery and those we honor today were brave when it counted the most...We can take great pride in these heroes, these men and women who believed they were just doing their duty. They had strength when the situation demanded it, determination when everything left lost, and devotion, courage and patriotism when others looked to them for guidance. No one ordered them to practice the most basic of human ideals; they did it because they were Americans and because we live in a nation worth defending. Generation after generation, our nation has been lucky enough to have service members who believe that freedom is worth fighting for and if necessary dying for.”

Wreaths, made by Veronica Ramirez, Vanessa Ramirez and VFW Auxiliary member Clarissa Salinas, adjourned in red, white and blue were placed in front of the two monuments at the JWC Courthouse. They also placed flags at the grave sites of fallen soldiers at local cemeteries.