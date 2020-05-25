Coastal Bend College (CBC) congratulates spring 2020 graduates. Students who earned a degree and/or certificate in Early Development & Education include:

Associate of Applied Science in Early Development and Education

Allyson May Kohler, Honor

San Juanita Maldonado, PTK, High Honor

Michael Nino

Fundamentals of Early Development and Education Level I Certificate

Clarissa Marie Flores

Early Development and Education Level I Certificate

San Juanita Maldonado, PTK

Early Development and Education Child Care Manager Level II Certificate

San Juanita Maldonado, PTK

Early Development and Education Occupational Skills Achievement Award

Clarissa Marie Flores

SHLE is a Spanish Honor Society program of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society for two-year colleges. SHLE recognizes the student’s academic excellence and those who excel in the Spanish Language and Hispanic Culture.

PTK is the largest academic honor society in higher education, recognizing the academic excellence of students attending associate degree-granting colleges. Members include diverse individuals who share a common commitment to learning and a proven record of academic success.

Honors are awarded only to those receiving Associate Degrees. The official honors designation, which includes the calculation of the current semester’s grades, will be indicated on the final transcript and diploma.

A student’s GPA is calculated on a 4.0 scale.

3.90 Graduate with Highest Honors

3.70 Graduate with High Honors

3.50 Graduate with Honors

Names listed are based on applications for graduation and do not accurately reflect those who will meet the necessary requirements for graduation for their specific degree/certificate.