Alice Rotary Club recently had the honor to gift Dr. Erik Nisimblat, M.D., FAAP with Alice Pediatric Clinic a $500 Rotary COVID-19 Grant Check to assist the Brooks, Jim Wells and Duval Medical Society by sponsoring the mobile testing site that was moved through all the three counties.

Dr. Nisimblat and his staff have been working tirelessly to assist in the battle against Coronavirus by providing a testing site everyone can go freely, feel comfortably and rely on for accurate results.

The continued efforts of those like Dr. Nisimblatt and his staff does not go unnoticed and the Alice Rotary Club want to make it known that they see the clinic and thank them for being a "Service Above Self" people.