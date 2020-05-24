Sunday

May 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Potter County


Potter County Court at Law No. 1


• Cooper Linn Clifton. Sept. 26, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 11.


• Adam Nanez. Oct. 21, 2018 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed May 11.


• Keith Alexander Ruffin. Feb. 89 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed May 11.


Randall County


None this week


REVOCATIONS


Potter County 108th District Court


• Stephanie Ann Diaz. Judgment revoking community supervision. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed six months in state jail, $500 fine and costs.