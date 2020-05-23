The city of Amarillo’s public health department reported an increase of 12 total cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties in Saturday’s report card. The city also reported a decrease of six net active cases from Friday.

This brings the total number of cases in both counties to 2,886, 2,216 of which are currently active. According to the report card, there have been 13,576 conducted COVID-19 tests to the public health department, with 775 currently pending.

In Potter County, there have been a total of 2,238 cases of COVID-19, 1,754 of which are currently active. There have been 458 recoveries and 26 deaths related to the virus.

In Randall County, there have been a total of 648 cases of COVID-19, 462 of which are currently active. There have been 180 recoveries and six deaths related to the virus.

The city will not have an updated report card on Sunday or Monday because of Memorial Day. There will also not be a COVID-19 news conference Monday due to the holiday, officials said.

The next COVID-19 report card will be released by the public health department Tuesday afternoon. For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.