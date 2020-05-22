25 years ago:

NEW YORK - In what might become the New York Police Department’s own Tailhook scandal, investigators are studying allegations of drunken debauchery by off-duty officers, including pawing women and sliding naked down a beer-slicked hotel escalator.

50 years ago:

A memorial center near downtown Lubbock, linked by a boulevard with a tourist-attracting “Little Mexico” and the proposed Canyon Lakes, were envisioned Thursday night as Lubbock citizens took a far-sighted look at restoring their tornado-ravaged city.

75 years ago:

At The USO - The welcoming dance for the soldiers stationed at SPAAF that many have been waiting for will be held Monday night at 8:30 o’clock at the recreation hall at the field.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Smiths made up fifteen regiments in the American army, Johnsons made up eleven more, Browns eight and Williams, Jones and Millers made up more than seven each.