Juan Montez

Parents: Michelle & Julian Cavazos, Juan Montez Sr.

Educational or Future Plans:

I hope to complete a degree in biology at the University of Texas in Austin.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Cross Country, Powerlifting, Track, Debate, National Honor Society, and Robotics Club (Vice President)

Accomplishments/Honors:

4 Year Coyote Scholar, Coastal Bend College Dean’s List (Fall 2019), Phi Theta Kappa Member, National Honor Society Member, Graduating with Associate’s Degree with Honors, Two-Time 2nd Place Rotary Speech Winner (2019, 2020), TEEN OF THE WEEK

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

My mother has told me many times before to treat people with kindness and respect because you never know what they are going through in their life.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself being enrolled in medical school continuing my education.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything, it would be for there to be free healthcare for all. I want this because of the countless people around the world who have to suffer and lose their lives simply because they can’t afford the care & treatment they need.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

First, I would invite Dave Chappelle because he is my favorite comedian and could tell the funniest stories all day long. Second, I would like to invite David Fincher because he is my favorite director with his amazing work on Zodiac, Se7en, Gone Girl, The Social Network, and many more. Finally, I would invite Tyler, The Creator because he is my favorite musician and has quite the personality.

Favorites:

Food: Chicken Alfredo

Book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Movie: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Mathis, Texas

