Eric Tyler DeBusk

Parents: Christopher DeBusk and Marivel DeBusk

Educational Plans or Future Plans: I plan to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio to study Biology and I hope to attend a medical school in Texas. When I graduate from a medical school, I hope to be a doctor specializing in cardiology.

Clubs: HOSA

Accomplishments/Honors: I am on track to receive an Associates of General Science from CBC this year. I have been awarded the Distinguished Level of Achievement medal, the Performance Acknowledgement medal, and the Honor Student medal. I have also earned the Public Service Cord and the Multidisciplinary Cord.

The best advice I have ever received: My older sister, Cassy, told me to always strive to accomplish my goals no matter how impossible they may seem.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I hope to have earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from UTSA and began attending a medical school in Texas.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would create a single worldwide government focused on benefiting the people and society as a whole. I believe the current nations have too many petty disagreements and rivalries that hinder our ability to make our world and lives better. Each nation strives to become greater than the others. I see this as an issue. If we could think and act on the scale of our planet rather than the scale of our countries, I believe we would be able to solve our global issues such as the energy crisis.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner, who would they be and why?

I would like to invite Dr. Ben Carson. Dr. Carson is one of the most well known neurologists in the world due to his many successes in the field of neurology. I would also invite Wernher von Braun, the man who developed the Saturn Rocket and paved the way for space travel. Finally, I would like to invite Rosalind Franklin, the chemist who discovered the structure of DNA. I would like to have dinner with each of these individuals because Medicine and Astronomy are my favorite subjects and each of these people are greatly respected in their fields of study.

Favorite Food: Spaghetti

Favorite Book: The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

Favorite Movie: Interstellar

Favorite Town in Texas: San Antonio

Favorite Vacation Spot: Chalk Bluff River Resort and Park

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.