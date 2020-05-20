Bring the world together by hosting a foreign exchange student! World Heritage Student Exchange Program, a public benefit organization, is seeking local host families for high school students from over 30 countries: Spain, Germany, Thailand, Denmark, Portugal, South Korea, Italy, France, the former Soviet Union Countries, Norway, and more!

Couples and families with and without children in the home are all encouraged to host! You can choose to host a student for a semester of the school year.

Each World Heritage student is fully insured, brings his/her own personal spending money and expects to contribute to his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles.

Imagine the world of peace and greater understanding. Imagine yourself as part of the solution! Today’s teens are tomorrow’s parents, international business people and possibly even future political leaders! Share your corner of America by helping a foreign exchange student experience life in your area!

For more information contact area coordinator Tiffany Wilson at 816-807-2765 or go online at www.whhosts.com or email us at tiffany@world-heritage.org

World Heritage International Student Exchange programs, formerly known as Spanish Heritage, is a non-profit, public benefit organization affiliated with and operated under the sponsorship of ASSE International. World Heritage programs are conducted in accordance with the high standards established by the U.S. Council of Standards for International Education Travel (CSIET). World Heritage is also a member of the Alliance for International Educational and Cultural Exchange.