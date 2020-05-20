Coastal Bend College (CBC) congratulates spring 2020 graduates. Students who earned a degree and/or certificate in Computer Information Technology include:
Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Technology
Zacary Blackburn
Jaden Aries Enriquez
Ian D. Pierce, PTK, Highest Honor
Haze Reynolds
Justin Salinas, PTK
John Lee Wysack Jr
Computer Information Technology Level I Certificate
Justin Salinas, PTK
Fundamentals of Computer Information Technology Level i Certificate
Elijah Seth Braun Alexander
Zacary Blackburn
Justin Salinas, PTK
Computer Information Technology Level II Certificate
Zacary Blackburn
Ian D. Pierce, PTK
Justin Salinas, PTK
Computer Information Technology Occupational Skills Achievement Award
Zacary Blackburn
Ian D. Pierce, PTK
Justin Salinas, PTK
Computer Information Technology Computer Simulation Engineering Technology Level I Certificate
Ian D. Pierce, PTK
Justin Salinas, PTK
Computer Information Technology Computer Simulation Engineering Technology Occupational Skills Achievement Award
Ian D. Pierce, PTK
Justin Salinas, PTK
SHLE is a Spanish Honor Society program of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society for two-year colleges. SHLE recognizes the student’s academic excellence and those who excel in the Spanish Language and Hispanic Culture.
PTK is the largest academic honor society in higher education, recognizing the academic excellence of students attending associate degree-granting colleges. Members include diverse individuals who share a common commitment to learning and a proven record of academic success.
Honors are awarded only to those receiving Associate Degrees. The official honors designation, which includes the calculation of the current semester’s grades, will be indicated on the final transcript and diploma.
A student’s GPA is calculated on a 4.0 scale.
3.90 Graduate with Highest Honors
3.70 Graduate with High Honors
3.50 Graduate with Honors
Names listed are based on applications for graduation and do not accurately reflect those who will meet the necessary requirements for graduation for their specific degree/certificate.