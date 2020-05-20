submitted

Wednesday

May 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM


Coastal Bend College (CBC) congratulates spring 2020 graduates. Students who earned a degree and/or certificate in Computer Information Technology include:


Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Technology


Zacary Blackburn


Jaden Aries Enriquez


Ian D. Pierce, PTK, Highest Honor


Haze Reynolds


Justin Salinas, PTK


John Lee Wysack Jr


Computer Information Technology Level I Certificate


Justin Salinas, PTK


Fundamentals of Computer Information Technology Level i Certificate


Elijah Seth Braun Alexander


Zacary Blackburn


Justin Salinas, PTK


Computer Information Technology Level II Certificate


Zacary Blackburn


Ian D. Pierce, PTK


Justin Salinas, PTK


Computer Information Technology Occupational Skills Achievement Award


Zacary Blackburn


Ian D. Pierce, PTK


Justin Salinas, PTK


Computer Information Technology Computer Simulation Engineering Technology Level I Certificate


Ian D. Pierce, PTK


Justin Salinas, PTK


Computer Information Technology Computer Simulation Engineering Technology Occupational Skills Achievement Award


Ian D. Pierce, PTK


Justin Salinas, PTK


SHLE is a Spanish Honor Society program of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society for two-year colleges. SHLE recognizes the student’s academic excellence and those who excel in the Spanish Language and Hispanic Culture.


PTK is the largest academic honor society in higher education, recognizing the academic excellence of students attending associate degree-granting colleges. Members include diverse individuals who share a common commitment to learning and a proven record of academic success.


Honors are awarded only to those receiving Associate Degrees. The official honors designation, which includes the calculation of the current semester’s grades, will be indicated on the final transcript and diploma.


A student’s GPA is calculated on a 4.0 scale.


3.90 Graduate with Highest Honors


3.70 Graduate with High Honors


3.50 Graduate with Honors


Names listed are based on applications for graduation and do not accurately reflect those who will meet the necessary requirements for graduation for their specific degree/certificate.