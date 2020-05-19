City Council members voted and approved the final contractual proceedings for the YMCA of the Coastal Bend, to take over and manage the Natatorium in Alice.

"This is their business and the YMCA has the management skills and expertise to be more efficient then us- honestly, this is what they do," said Alice City Manager Micheal Esparza.

The expense of the natatorium and lack of financial success has been a heated topic for years and started shortly after the $2 million complex was completed.

The multi-use facility was voted on and passed by city leaders when the Eagle Ford Oil Industry was in its prime. Since that time, the oil industry locally has been in decline and the city could not support the expensive maintenance with little revenue. Although, superstitious locals will tell you the facility is doomed because it was built on an Indian burial ground. Either way, the city eventually closed the complex in December 2019 due to the costly maintenance to operate the facility.

The city voted and passed to move forward with final contractual negotiations on a few revisions, supported by city council, on clear language added to the contract on the city’s specific funding and maintenance responsibilities.

The YMCA’s new management and oversight at the Alice Natatorium could begin as soon as June, 1.