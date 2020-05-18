Commencement week at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) is normally filled with the hustle and bustle and excitement of one stage in life ending while another begins. But, thanks to COVID-19, nothing is normal.

The administration at TAMUK did not want their graduating seniors to miss the pomp and circumstance that surrounds commencement, so instead of just one special day, they planned a week of activities, all virtual, of course, to celebrate the graduates. All of these activities can be seen on the special commencement link at www.tamuk.edu.

The week started off with the Virtual Ring Celebration hosted by Dean of Students Kirsten Compary and assisted by Javelina Nation’s mascot, Porky. Students normally receive their University rings during a special a ceremony Social distancing measures and guidelines from health authorities meant the ceremony would have to be postponed. The University opted for a ring celebration, honoring one of the University's most popular traditions—the Javelina Ring.

Tuesday’s activity, the Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony, also was held without the in-person presentation of awards. Instead, the names of students graduating with honors, from the Honors College and as Distinguished Undergraduates were announced on the screen. Visit the Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony to find out who was honored.

Graduating Javelinas had the opportunity to show-of their Javelina pride during the Cap and Gown Parade Wednesday. Students sent in the best photos of themselves in their cap and gown and they were shared across the University’s social media.

The next activity for commencement week is a special concert by 2017 graduate Robert Ray. He is a rising star on the Texas Country music scene who earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial management and technology from Texas A&M-Kingsville. To watch the Graduation Concert, visit the 2020 Virtual Commencement page.

Finally, Virtual Commencement was held Friday, May 15. There was no procession, but that was the only thing missing from this ceremony. From greetings from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to the singing of the alma mater, Virtual Commencement marks a historic graduation for the first institution of higher learning in South Texas.

To top it off, all of the more than 1,000 prospective graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide. Over half of the graduates chose that option making this Virtual Commencement more personal.

TAMUK Prospective Graduate List

Spring Commencement 2020

Agua Dulce

Bachelor of Science

James Ocon Cuaresma

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Santiago Vidal Moreno

Alice

Bachelor of Arts

Gabrielle Guerra

Bachelor of Business Administration

Luke Alejandro Martinez

Bachelor of Science

Lucas E. Almaraz

Mark Daniel Galvan

Daniel A. Gonzalez

Mateo Javier Gonzalez

Jose Daniel Gutierrez

Gabriella Carissa Hernandez

Jessica Nicole Hinojosa

Allison Skye Mrotek

Sydney Lee Surber

Saida Ysela Tijerina

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Cheyenne D'Layne Borchert

Hailey Nichole Martinez

Bachelor of Social Work

Sylvia Escobedo

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Noe Gamez Jr.

Mario D. Garza

Daniella Celine Sanchez

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Timothy Atwell

Micah McHugh

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Gabriel E. Loera

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Michael Anthony Garcia

Doctor of Education

Nora Elizabeth Casares

Master of Arts

Sergio Daniel Garcia

Master of Science

Valerie Ann Vavrusa

Master of Social Work

Deandra R. Bueno

Ben Bolt

Bachelor of Science

Macy Kamryn Thorne

Benavides

Bachelor of Science

Dionisio Paredez Martinez

Falfurrias

Bachelor of Science

Gavino Cruz

Darin Lee Landrum

Kristy J. Patton

Miranda Alexis Quintanilla

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Vicente David Garza

Kingsville

Bachelor of Arts

Kannitha Makayla-Lee Davila

Angelina Marie Goff

Stephen Troy Irby II

Robin Melendy Machuca

Paulina Adrianna Moreno

William Harrison Purdy

Sara Luna Reeder

Francis Grace Regalado

Laura Montserrat Rodriguez

Samantha Renae San Miguel

Bachelor of Business Administration

Brianna Renai Burriola

Austin Gilray De Leon

Alexander Thomas Mendez

Brenda Paramo

Dylan Matthew Thomas

Carlos Alejandro Wallace

Bachelor of Music

Gabriel Cole Gallegos

Juan Carlos Gonzalez

Oscar Jesus Lara

Bachelor of Science

Christen Gabrielle Alegria

Clarissa Alvarez

Delian Deann Canales

Aleida Rose Cantu

Amy Cantu

Crystal Chi

Mario Alberto Cortez

Kannitha Makayla-Lee Davila

Josiah Jon-R Delarosa

Andrea Nicole Enz

Alyssa Rose Flores

Kirstien Michelle Forkum

Angelica Nicole Gamez

Maegan Alexis Herrera

Daniella M. Longoria

Samuel Lopez

Savannah Lynn Lozano

Alexander Joe McMillan

Huyen Tran Ngoc Nguyen

Amy Annette Perez

Ashley M. Perez

Diana Karily Pinales

Tamara Ramirez

Miguel Angel Rodriguez

Josephine Sannoh

Jose R. Silguero

Kylee Marie Szteiter

Robert Tullos

Maya R. Vasquez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Benjamin Augustus Benys

Annalysa Marie Camacho

Joshua L. Castille

Desiderio Amado De Leon

Christopher Matthew Flores-Lopez

Ydanissa Aralee Gonzalez

Bradley Kye Johnston

Gabriela Inez Lara

Amanda Clarissa Mascorro

Andra Lizde Medina

Cortney N. Ruiz

Victoria Lariza Solis

Felixiana Nicole Trevino

Bachelor of Social Work

Veronica Anna Almaguer

Marina Alexandra Flores

Anja Martinez

Amy Mata

Lee Annette Ramos

Carolina Sanchez

Olga Lydia Suazo

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Dinora Denise Adame

Joshua M. Farias

Ryan Douglas Garcia

Priscilla Graveley

Dana Nicole Vital

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Aymara Guadalupe Aguilar

Bader Mohammed Alhajri

Emmanuel Eventus Nyong

Spencer S. Roberts

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Humoud Ali Alghurbah

Abdulaziz S. Alharan

Yahya M. Almutairi

Saif Alsabri

Khaled Shaman Alshammari

Abdulkarim Abdulaziz Alturki

Martin Covarrubias

Ryan Douglas Garcia

Amit K. Patel

Carlos Aberto Sosa

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Araceli Amanda Barrera

Aliya Maris Borjon

David Rodriguez, Jr.

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Mohammed Z. Abujarad

Jason Kyle Barnett

Arturo Haces-Garcia

Austin Ryan Lopez

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences

An Hoang Nguyen

Angelica Torres

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Roberto Saul Arredondo

Jacob Able Castro

Martin Matthew Medrano

Charles Riley Tandy

Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering

Tristan W. Griffith

Doctor of Education

Aleyda Jeanette Cantu-Lee

Doctor of Philosophy

Anthony David Falk

Abdullah Al Hadi

Jason Vincent Lombardi

Muath Naser Ali Bani Salim

Hassan Sa'ed Hayajneh

Jay Alan VonBank

Master of Arts

Abraham Garcia

Master of Business Administration

Sarah Lucille Edwards

Jessica Marie Gamez

Master of Education

Linda Daniella Rios Soliz

Master of Science

Lucia Norma Adame

Titilope Opeyemi Adara

Mustapha Babajide Adubiagbe

Olawale Matthew Agboola

Yadira Ahumada

Olumide Ayomipo Samuel Awofeso

Praveen Kumar Reddy Bandagonda

Marckenley Belony

Jyotsna Anjali Bhaskar

Hemanth Kumar Bodke

Sri Sai Bhavani Likhita Borra

Xiomara Josselin Cortez

Humberto De La Vina

Walter Chukwunenye Egbueze

Kelvin Osamede Evbarunegbe

Jayashankar Gadde

Natalie Marie Gerragauch

Jonathan Gonzalez

Kelly Lee Haley

Salena Hamberlin

Mikayla Marie House

Anirudh Nehru Nehru Kasala

Taiwo Usman Mustapha

Jaishik Narisimsetti

Jerry Ikenna Nduji

Tobechukwu John Nwatu

Barbara Lee Ochoa

Justin Joshua Ochoa

Kehinde Adetutu Oladele

Joshua Olurotimi Osho

Sai Hemanth Pagidikalva

Victoria Ruth Posada

Srinivasa Murali Krishna Chowdary Puchakayala

Saikiran Reddy Rondla

Julia Sydney Salazar

Morgan Douglas Smith

Yabesh Toppo

Jenish Dineshbhai Undhad

Victor A. Villarreal

Lauren Elizabeth Yaklin

Master of Social Work

Kristen R. Gonzalez

Joey Ray Ratcliff

Orange Grove

Master of Education

Denise Saenz

Premont

Bachelor of Science

Emily Kim Cantu

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Elenilson Nathan Zelaya

San Diego

Bachelor of Science

Javier Roel Rodriguez

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Rolando Villarreal

Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering

Adrian Vera

Sandia

Bachelor of Arts

Andrea Victoria Amador