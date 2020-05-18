submitted

Monday

May 18, 2020 at 9:26 AM


Commencement week at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) is normally filled with the hustle and bustle and excitement of one stage in life ending while another begins. But, thanks to COVID-19, nothing is normal.


The administration at TAMUK did not want their graduating seniors to miss the pomp and circumstance that surrounds commencement, so instead of just one special day, they planned a week of activities, all virtual, of course, to celebrate the graduates. All of these activities can be seen on the special commencement link at www.tamuk.edu.


The week started off with the Virtual Ring Celebration hosted by Dean of Students Kirsten Compary and assisted by Javelina Nation’s mascot, Porky. Students normally receive their University rings during a special a ceremony Social distancing measures and guidelines from health authorities meant the ceremony would have to be postponed. The University opted for a ring celebration, honoring one of the University's most popular traditions—the Javelina Ring.


Tuesday’s activity, the Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony, also was held without the in-person presentation of awards. Instead, the names of students graduating with honors, from the Honors College and as Distinguished Undergraduates were announced on the screen. Visit the Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony to find out who was honored.


Graduating Javelinas had the opportunity to show-of their Javelina pride during the Cap and Gown Parade Wednesday. Students sent in the best photos of themselves in their cap and gown and they were shared across the University’s social media.


The next activity for commencement week is a special concert by 2017 graduate Robert Ray. He is a rising star on the Texas Country music scene who earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial management and technology from Texas A&M-Kingsville. To watch the Graduation Concert, visit the 2020 Virtual Commencement page.


Finally, Virtual Commencement was held Friday, May 15. There was no procession, but that was the only thing missing from this ceremony. From greetings from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to the singing of the alma mater, Virtual Commencement marks a historic graduation for the first institution of higher learning in South Texas.


To top it off, all of the more than 1,000 prospective graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide. Over half of the graduates chose that option making this Virtual Commencement more personal.


