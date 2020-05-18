Commencement week at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) is normally filled with the hustle and bustle and excitement of one stage in life ending while another begins. But, thanks to COVID-19, nothing is normal.
The administration at TAMUK did not want their graduating seniors to miss the pomp and circumstance that surrounds commencement, so instead of just one special day, they planned a week of activities, all virtual, of course, to celebrate the graduates. All of these activities can be seen on the special commencement link at www.tamuk.edu.
The week started off with the Virtual Ring Celebration hosted by Dean of Students Kirsten Compary and assisted by Javelina Nation’s mascot, Porky. Students normally receive their University rings during a special a ceremony Social distancing measures and guidelines from health authorities meant the ceremony would have to be postponed. The University opted for a ring celebration, honoring one of the University's most popular traditions—the Javelina Ring.
Tuesday’s activity, the Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony, also was held without the in-person presentation of awards. Instead, the names of students graduating with honors, from the Honors College and as Distinguished Undergraduates were announced on the screen. Visit the Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony to find out who was honored.
Graduating Javelinas had the opportunity to show-of their Javelina pride during the Cap and Gown Parade Wednesday. Students sent in the best photos of themselves in their cap and gown and they were shared across the University’s social media.
The next activity for commencement week is a special concert by 2017 graduate Robert Ray. He is a rising star on the Texas Country music scene who earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial management and technology from Texas A&M-Kingsville. To watch the Graduation Concert, visit the 2020 Virtual Commencement page.
Finally, Virtual Commencement was held Friday, May 15. There was no procession, but that was the only thing missing from this ceremony. From greetings from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to the singing of the alma mater, Virtual Commencement marks a historic graduation for the first institution of higher learning in South Texas.
To top it off, all of the more than 1,000 prospective graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide. Over half of the graduates chose that option making this Virtual Commencement more personal.
TAMUK Prospective Graduate List
Spring Commencement 2020
Agua Dulce
Bachelor of Science
James Ocon Cuaresma
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Santiago Vidal Moreno
Alice
Bachelor of Arts
Gabrielle Guerra
Bachelor of Business Administration
Luke Alejandro Martinez
Bachelor of Science
Lucas E. Almaraz
Mark Daniel Galvan
Daniel A. Gonzalez
Mateo Javier Gonzalez
Jose Daniel Gutierrez
Gabriella Carissa Hernandez
Jessica Nicole Hinojosa
Allison Skye Mrotek
Sydney Lee Surber
Saida Ysela Tijerina
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Cheyenne D'Layne Borchert
Hailey Nichole Martinez
Bachelor of Social Work
Sylvia Escobedo
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Noe Gamez Jr.
Mario D. Garza
Daniella Celine Sanchez
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Timothy Atwell
Micah McHugh
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Gabriel E. Loera
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Michael Anthony Garcia
Doctor of Education
Nora Elizabeth Casares
Master of Arts
Sergio Daniel Garcia
Master of Science
Valerie Ann Vavrusa
Master of Social Work
Deandra R. Bueno
Ben Bolt
Bachelor of Science
Macy Kamryn Thorne
Benavides
Bachelor of Science
Dionisio Paredez Martinez
Falfurrias
Bachelor of Science
Gavino Cruz
Darin Lee Landrum
Kristy J. Patton
Miranda Alexis Quintanilla
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Vicente David Garza
Kingsville
Bachelor of Arts
Kannitha Makayla-Lee Davila
Angelina Marie Goff
Stephen Troy Irby II
Robin Melendy Machuca
Paulina Adrianna Moreno
William Harrison Purdy
Sara Luna Reeder
Francis Grace Regalado
Laura Montserrat Rodriguez
Samantha Renae San Miguel
Bachelor of Business Administration
Brianna Renai Burriola
Austin Gilray De Leon
Alexander Thomas Mendez
Brenda Paramo
Dylan Matthew Thomas
Carlos Alejandro Wallace
Bachelor of Music
Gabriel Cole Gallegos
Juan Carlos Gonzalez
Oscar Jesus Lara
Bachelor of Science
Christen Gabrielle Alegria
Clarissa Alvarez
Delian Deann Canales
Aleida Rose Cantu
Amy Cantu
Crystal Chi
Mario Alberto Cortez
Kannitha Makayla-Lee Davila
Josiah Jon-R Delarosa
Andrea Nicole Enz
Alyssa Rose Flores
Kirstien Michelle Forkum
Angelica Nicole Gamez
Maegan Alexis Herrera
Daniella M. Longoria
Samuel Lopez
Savannah Lynn Lozano
Alexander Joe McMillan
Huyen Tran Ngoc Nguyen
Amy Annette Perez
Ashley M. Perez
Diana Karily Pinales
Tamara Ramirez
Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Josephine Sannoh
Jose R. Silguero
Kylee Marie Szteiter
Robert Tullos
Maya R. Vasquez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Benjamin Augustus Benys
Annalysa Marie Camacho
Joshua L. Castille
Desiderio Amado De Leon
Christopher Matthew Flores-Lopez
Ydanissa Aralee Gonzalez
Bradley Kye Johnston
Gabriela Inez Lara
Amanda Clarissa Mascorro
Andra Lizde Medina
Cortney N. Ruiz
Victoria Lariza Solis
Felixiana Nicole Trevino
Bachelor of Social Work
Veronica Anna Almaguer
Marina Alexandra Flores
Anja Martinez
Amy Mata
Lee Annette Ramos
Carolina Sanchez
Olga Lydia Suazo
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering
Dinora Denise Adame
Joshua M. Farias
Ryan Douglas Garcia
Priscilla Graveley
Dana Nicole Vital
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Aymara Guadalupe Aguilar
Bader Mohammed Alhajri
Emmanuel Eventus Nyong
Spencer S. Roberts
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Humoud Ali Alghurbah
Abdulaziz S. Alharan
Yahya M. Almutairi
Saif Alsabri
Khaled Shaman Alshammari
Abdulkarim Abdulaziz Alturki
Martin Covarrubias
Ryan Douglas Garcia
Amit K. Patel
Carlos Aberto Sosa
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Araceli Amanda Barrera
Aliya Maris Borjon
David Rodriguez, Jr.
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Mohammed Z. Abujarad
Jason Kyle Barnett
Arturo Haces-Garcia
Austin Ryan Lopez
Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences
An Hoang Nguyen
Angelica Torres
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Roberto Saul Arredondo
Jacob Able Castro
Martin Matthew Medrano
Charles Riley Tandy
Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering
Tristan W. Griffith
Doctor of Education
Aleyda Jeanette Cantu-Lee
Doctor of Philosophy
Anthony David Falk
Abdullah Al Hadi
Jason Vincent Lombardi
Muath Naser Ali Bani Salim
Hassan Sa'ed Hayajneh
Jay Alan VonBank
Master of Arts
Abraham Garcia
Master of Business Administration
Sarah Lucille Edwards
Jessica Marie Gamez
Master of Education
Linda Daniella Rios Soliz
Master of Science
Lucia Norma Adame
Titilope Opeyemi Adara
Mustapha Babajide Adubiagbe
Olawale Matthew Agboola
Yadira Ahumada
Olumide Ayomipo Samuel Awofeso
Praveen Kumar Reddy Bandagonda
Marckenley Belony
Jyotsna Anjali Bhaskar
Hemanth Kumar Bodke
Sri Sai Bhavani Likhita Borra
Xiomara Josselin Cortez
Humberto De La Vina
Walter Chukwunenye Egbueze
Kelvin Osamede Evbarunegbe
Jayashankar Gadde
Natalie Marie Gerragauch
Jonathan Gonzalez
Kelly Lee Haley
Salena Hamberlin
Mikayla Marie House
Anirudh Nehru Nehru Kasala
Taiwo Usman Mustapha
Jaishik Narisimsetti
Jerry Ikenna Nduji
Tobechukwu John Nwatu
Barbara Lee Ochoa
Justin Joshua Ochoa
Kehinde Adetutu Oladele
Joshua Olurotimi Osho
Sai Hemanth Pagidikalva
Victoria Ruth Posada
Srinivasa Murali Krishna Chowdary Puchakayala
Saikiran Reddy Rondla
Julia Sydney Salazar
Morgan Douglas Smith
Yabesh Toppo
Jenish Dineshbhai Undhad
Victor A. Villarreal
Lauren Elizabeth Yaklin
Master of Social Work
Kristen R. Gonzalez
Joey Ray Ratcliff
Orange Grove
Master of Education
Denise Saenz
Premont
Bachelor of Science
Emily Kim Cantu
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Elenilson Nathan Zelaya
San Diego
Bachelor of Science
Javier Roel Rodriguez
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Rolando Villarreal
Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering
Adrian Vera
Sandia
Bachelor of Arts
Andrea Victoria Amador