The current Everyday Hero nominee is Emily McLemore of Stephenville.

McLemore graduated from Stephenville High School in 1992 and has been the Stephenville High School art teacher since 2008.

She said she loves the “variety of projects” and “the fact that I get to cater lessons and projects specifically to each individual kid.”

An interesting fact about McLemore is that she actually started teaching theater at Stephenville High School in 1998.

“I've taught 12 different subjects, so then when I found the world of art in ‘08, it provided me an opportunity to use all of my training because I'm certified as an elementary teacher, GT teacher, history, and I'm able to use all of the different subject knowledge within one area of art,” she said.

McLemore currently serves as a mentor for new art teachers across the state. She also provides many workshops for general teacher education.

During her time away from the classroom, McLemore creates masks to share with the community of Stephenville and across the country.

“When all of this first started, Katie Marcum is a friend of mine and she was worried about trying to get a mask for her husband that actually worked for what they needed,” she said. “My sister is a nurse on the ICU COVID floor at Harris downtown Fort Worth. I found that their needs for masks were different than what most people were making. In order to actually protect people, they need to have a filter inside. We found a pattern that would work and I've made masks for the police department, city hall and the clinic.”

McLemore has donated almost 1,000 masks and has mailed them as far as Missouri and Arkansas.

“It gives me a sense of purpose,” she said. “My mom and dad started helping and then one of my other friends started cutting fabric. My daughter who was home from college, one day she was like, ‘We’ve had four police officers here today picking up masks.’ It’s been really fun. Our front porch has become a place of lots of activity that we never would have imagined.”

When McLemore is not teaching art or creating masks, she is spending time with her husband, Doug, and her three daughters: Maddie, Lexi and Kylie.