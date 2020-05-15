Friday

May 15, 2020 at 7:06 PM


More than 30 Alice Independent School District teachers were honored Friday by Stewart Title and the Alice Echo News - Journal.


Teachers drove up to Stewart Title one-by-one to receive a snack basket.


Amazing Teachers of the Month have been received since the beginning of the 2019 - 2020 school year. However, because of the coronavirus the teachers had not been recognized for the months of February, March, April and May.


Teachers nominated for the award were:


Schallert Elementary


* February - Stephanie Ruggiero


* March - Breana Elizondo


* April - Celeste Garcia


* May - Cecilia Rich


Hillcrest Elementary


* February - Rosa Manrique


* March - Kara Schlosser


* April - Tammy Rackoqitz


* May - Marissa Hinojosa (Benavides)


Salazar Elementary


* February - David Ruiz


* March - Tammy Rackoqitz


* April - Ashley Shortleeve


* May - Kimberly Galvan


Noonan Elementary


* February - Marisol Hinojosa - Barrera


* March - Cristina Shearin


* April - Gabriele Zamora


* May - Adriana Riojas


Saenz Elementary


* February - Macaria “Mimi” Gonzalez


* March - Robert Steve Snyder


* April - Javier Garcia


* May - Ricardo “Ric” Contreras


Dubose Intermediate


* February - Robert Pate


* March - Tammie Montgomery


* April - Estella Lewis


* May - Katelynn Stephens


Memorial Intermediate


* February - Krystina De La Rosa


* March - Sonia Sanchez


* April - Rosa Fuentes


* May - Gayle Garza


William Adams Middle School


* February - Stephanie Thomas


* March - David Valerio


* April - Ashley Ezell


* May - Joanna Cardona


DAEP


* Antonio De La Cruz


Alice High School


* February - Justin Siller


* March - Rosie Mora


* April - Ryan Cassidy


* May - Money Paz