More than 30 Alice Independent School District teachers were honored Friday by Stewart Title and the Alice Echo News - Journal.
Teachers drove up to Stewart Title one-by-one to receive a snack basket.
Amazing Teachers of the Month have been received since the beginning of the 2019 - 2020 school year. However, because of the coronavirus the teachers had not been recognized for the months of February, March, April and May.
Teachers nominated for the award were:
Schallert Elementary
* February - Stephanie Ruggiero
* March - Breana Elizondo
* April - Celeste Garcia
* May - Cecilia Rich
Hillcrest Elementary
* February - Rosa Manrique
* March - Kara Schlosser
* April - Tammy Rackoqitz
* May - Marissa Hinojosa (Benavides)
Salazar Elementary
* February - David Ruiz
* March - Tammy Rackoqitz
* April - Ashley Shortleeve
* May - Kimberly Galvan
Noonan Elementary
* February - Marisol Hinojosa - Barrera
* March - Cristina Shearin
* April - Gabriele Zamora
* May - Adriana Riojas
Saenz Elementary
* February - Macaria “Mimi” Gonzalez
* March - Robert Steve Snyder
* April - Javier Garcia
* May - Ricardo “Ric” Contreras
Dubose Intermediate
* February - Robert Pate
* March - Tammie Montgomery
* April - Estella Lewis
* May - Katelynn Stephens
Memorial Intermediate
* February - Krystina De La Rosa
* March - Sonia Sanchez
* April - Rosa Fuentes
* May - Gayle Garza
William Adams Middle School
* February - Stephanie Thomas
* March - David Valerio
* April - Ashley Ezell
* May - Joanna Cardona
DAEP
* Antonio De La Cruz
Alice High School
* February - Justin Siller
* March - Rosie Mora
* April - Ryan Cassidy
* May - Money Paz