More than 30 Alice Independent School District teachers were honored Friday by Stewart Title and the Alice Echo News - Journal.

Teachers drove up to Stewart Title one-by-one to receive a snack basket.

Amazing Teachers of the Month have been received since the beginning of the 2019 - 2020 school year. However, because of the coronavirus the teachers had not been recognized for the months of February, March, April and May.

Teachers nominated for the award were:

Schallert Elementary

* February - Stephanie Ruggiero

* March - Breana Elizondo

* April - Celeste Garcia

* May - Cecilia Rich

Hillcrest Elementary

* February - Rosa Manrique

* March - Kara Schlosser

* April - Tammy Rackoqitz

* May - Marissa Hinojosa (Benavides)

Salazar Elementary

* February - David Ruiz

* March - Tammy Rackoqitz

* April - Ashley Shortleeve

* May - Kimberly Galvan

Noonan Elementary

* February - Marisol Hinojosa - Barrera

* March - Cristina Shearin

* April - Gabriele Zamora

* May - Adriana Riojas

Saenz Elementary

* February - Macaria “Mimi” Gonzalez

* March - Robert Steve Snyder

* April - Javier Garcia

* May - Ricardo “Ric” Contreras

Dubose Intermediate

* February - Robert Pate

* March - Tammie Montgomery

* April - Estella Lewis

* May - Katelynn Stephens

Memorial Intermediate

* February - Krystina De La Rosa

* March - Sonia Sanchez

* April - Rosa Fuentes

* May - Gayle Garza

William Adams Middle School

* February - Stephanie Thomas

* March - David Valerio

* April - Ashley Ezell

* May - Joanna Cardona

DAEP

* Antonio De La Cruz

Alice High School

* February - Justin Siller

* March - Rosie Mora

* April - Ryan Cassidy

* May - Money Paz