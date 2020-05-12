Three teenagers, including the son of Jim Wells County Judge, were arrested Monday after a chase with Alice police.

Juan Rodriguez, 17, Leve Villanueva, 17, and Joe Aaron Villanueva, 18, were arrested and booked into the JWC jail when their vehicle rolled over on the 100 block of West Farm Street. Rodriguez is the son of JWC Judge Juan Rodriguez Jr.

The chase began after police were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Second Street in response to two vehicles that had been burglarized. Police were told that a 2008 Jeep SUV and a 2010 Toyota P/A were unlocked. The victims told police that “someone” had stolen their property including a duffel bag with work clothes, a headset, and a wallet with a debit card and credit card.

While at the residence, police were told that the suspected vehicle had left the area. The vehicle was a two-door Dodge pickup.

According to the police report, police located the vehicle matching the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped in the area of Front and Gulf Street and when the officer got out to make contact the driver sped away. The chase ended when the vehicle rolled over on the 100 block of West Farm. Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

Suspect Rodriguez, Leve Villanueva and Joe Aaron Villanueva were arrested. They were charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest by a motor vehicle and engaging in a criminal activity.

Joe Aaron Villanueva was also charged with harassment of a public servant. He has a total bond of $10,000.

Suspect Rodriguez and Leve Villanueva were given total bonds of $7,000 each.