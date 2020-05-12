Bicyclist arrested on drug charge

Tuesday morning Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of Escobar Street with a bicyclist. When the officer made contact with Reynaldo Garza he detected an odor of marijuana. Garza told the officer that he had a bag of marijuana in his pocket. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Marijuana and pills seized in traffic stop

Dillon Soto was arrested Monday morning after a traffic stop on the 500 block of East Sixth Street. Solto was the passenger and was asked to step out of the vehicle. The officer patted down Soto when he discovered a bulge in Soto’s shorts. The bulge was a bag of marijuana and a bag filled with pills. Soto was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Officer confiscates synthetic urine

A traffic stop on Sunday near the intersection of East Hill Street and South Wright Street. Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with the driver, Carlos Garza. An Alice Police Department’s K9 alerted the officer to narcotics. When the officer searched the vehicle, he located a bag of marijuana in the console. As the officer continued to search the vehicle he located a bottle of synthetic urine in a backpack. Garza told the officer he used it to take drug tests at his job. Garza was taken to the JWC jail. He was booked and charged for possession of marijuana and false drug test falsification device.