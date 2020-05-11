25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - O.J. Simpson jurors were taken to the brink Tuesday, getting their first look at DNA X-rays of blood samples from Simpson and two murder victims. But time ran out before prosecutors could try to link Simpson to the crime scene.

50 years ago:

Moderate southerly winds raked Texas Sunday as the state basked under clear to partly cloudy skies. Little change is expected in the weather before midweek. Lubbock weather today is expected to remain clear and warm with a high in the low 90s and a low tonight in the upper 50s.

75 years ago:

SAN FRANCISCO - Kuzma B. Kiselev, foreign commissar of Soviet White Russia, said today that the German people must be forced to rebuild with their own hands the towns and cities destroyed by their armies during the war.

100 years ago:

By a score of 13 to 4, Lubbock Elks team defeated the team from Ropes yesterday afternoon in baseball.