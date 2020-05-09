A police officer suffered minor injuries from a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in South Lubbock, police officials said.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit, which responds to all officer-involved crashes, is investigating the 10:15 p.m wreck at the intersection of 98th Street and Avenue P, according to a Lubbock police news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the unidentified officer was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of 98th Street and crashed into a Nissan Murano, driven by 23-year-old David Luna, who was turning south onto Avenue P, the release states.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Luna was uninjured, the release states.