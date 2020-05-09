The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County swimming and wrestling teams as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.
These student-athletes are featured in separate graphics on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.
The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Athletes of the Year in both boys’ and girls’ swimming and wrestling will be announced to the public during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.
Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 swimming and wrestling teams are, listed alphabetically:
All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Swimming Teams
Boys
First team
Marcus Bilke, Mid. Heritage
Jaxson Chambers, Mid. Heritage
Ben Rhine, Mid. Heritage
Matthew Thomas, Mid. Heritage
Girls
First team
Brooke Bryant, Life Waxahachie
Kellyn Lansdowne, Mid. Heritage
Aiora Larranaga, Red Oak
Alyssa Steinfeldt, Midlothian
All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Wrestling Teams
Boys
First team
Jackson Carter, Midlothian
Noah Clayton, Mid. Heritage
Marshall Hodges, Midlothian
Felix Saunders, Midlothian
Santino Saunders, Midlothian
Anthony Schmidt, Mid. Heritage
Kaleb Tompkins, Midlothian
Girls
First team
Faith Bostwick, Midlothian
Jetta Claridy, Midlothian
Maddie Hodges, Midlothian
Kayla Moore, Mid. Heritage
Eleanor Stransom, Mid. Heritage