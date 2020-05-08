Closures will affect the intersection at IH 37

The intersection at IH 37 and Nueces Bay Boulevard will be closed on Monday, May 11, thru Wednesday, May 13, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The northbound and southbound lanes of Nueces Bay Boulevard will be reduced to one lane as motorists approach the IH 37 and Nueces Bay Boulevard intersection. The closures and lane reductions are necessary for construction around the Nueces Bay Bridge.

Frontage roads will remain open and detours will be in place. Please refer to the attached detour map.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit: www.harborbridgeproject.com.