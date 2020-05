St. Elizabeth Catholic School students held a packet pick up parade on Friday, May 1.

“We (were) so excited about seeing the children...,” said SES Principal Patricia Garcia in an email to parents.

Teachers practiced social distancing on the sidewalk as the waved to students as they passed with decorated vehicles and banners and signs of encouragement.

"The Bobcat pickup parade was a success. We were so happy to see our Bobcats,“ said SES through their Facebook post to their students.