Silver Star Food Stores with partnership of multiple community members honored local essential health care workers with a free dinner on Wednesday, May 6th. Volunteers helped to serve a curbside meal to say thank you during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amanda Sue Friedeck with Silver Star Food Stores expressed how this event was so important to not only honor the essential health care workers, but also to bring the community together during this historical time in our community.

“Sharing a meal with all our front liner health care workers was a true blessing to experience. Even if it was just for a short moment. Everyone enjoyed seeing the smiles of hope and gratitude for our community as they were driving off,” Friedeck said.

To learn more about Silver Star Food Stores and their next community event please view their Facebook Page for upcoming events and information.