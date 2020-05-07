BEN BOLT - Michael Perez, CJ Flores and Jayden Cadena are headed to the next step in their athletic careers after signing letters of intent to play ball on Thursday.

Perez and Flores signed letters of intent to play football at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.

Cadena also signed his letter of intent to play baseball at North American University in Houston, Texas.

Each one signed their letters with the families by their side.

Principal Gus Barry, Athletic Director Coach Gary Cunnigham and Baseball Coach Orlando Guerra expressed how proud of the young men of their work on and off the field. They explained how they can’t wait for Perez, Flores and Cadena to see what the future holds for them.