Mi Casas Home Health celebrated their nursing staff on Tuesday morning with a honk parade. Decorated vehicles lined up for the parade as a way to show their appreciation for their nurses especially during a world pandemic like the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nurse’s week ends May 12 and is supported by the American Nurses Association (ANA) and provides an opportunity to give recognition to nurses and educate the public about the impact nurses have on health and the prevention of disease.

In January 1974, the International Council of Nurses proclaimed that May 12 would be "International Nurses Day." In response, President Nixon issued a proclamation that a week would be designated by the White House as National Nurses Week.