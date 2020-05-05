The city of Bastrop is taking its first steps toward reopening its outdoor recreational facilities this week, about a month and a half after it closed all its parks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The city on Friday will reopen its hike and bike trails, the boat ramps in Bob Bryant Park and Fisherman’s Park as well as the corresponding parking lots.

Park playgrounds, bathrooms and basketball courts will remain closed until further notice, officials said. The Bark Park near Loop 150 and Texas 71 will also remain closed.

City officials continue to strongly encourage park-goers to wear personal protective equipment and to maintain six feet of social distancing when using the trails or boat ramps.

"People (will be) entering the parks at their own risk," said Council Member Bill Ennis.

"I’m not quite ready to open up much more than that at this time," said Council Member Dock Jackson, who is the council’s liaison to the city’s parks board.

City staff have begun deliberating a date when all the city’s park facilities will reopen since they were initially closed by the council on March 24. The city’s rationale behind the closure was that it didn’t have the resources available to regularly disinfect slides, playgrounds, bathrooms and other surfaces and keep the parks safe from becoming a coronavirus hotbed. The closure included all 14 of the city’s parks and park facilities.

Basketball courts will remain closed in the meantime as per Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that allows people to play outdoor sports "provided that the sports do not include contact with other participants, and no more than four participants play the sport at any time," according to The Governor’s Report to Open Texas, published April 27.

However, because tennis does not require physical contact or more than four people to play, the city’s tennis courts will be reopened.

Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder opted to keep the city’s dog park closed as per guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that a small number of pets worldwide have been infected with the virus through contact with people.

"Treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household," the CDC says. "If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets."

Ennis and the rest of the council, which voted for the selective reopenings unanimously, agreed with the mayor’s decision.

"I’ve received a lot of phone calls over this and a lot of them are very upset, and I may lose some friends over this, but I agree with you," Ennis said.

The city of Elgin, meanwhile, has kept its parks open to the public throughout the pandemic while shutting down park facilities and programs.

Smithville, on the other hand, has kept its parks closed "until there is solid evidence that the COVID-19 curve is flattening," said City Manager Robert Tamble.

Bastrop County reopened its three public parks Stony Point Park, Cedar Creek Park and the Nature Park on the Colorado River on April 21.