Man arrested at local hotel

Gabriel Garza was arrested Sunday after police were called to a hotel on the 2900 block of East Main Street for a disturbance. Police were told by the victim that Garza became violent after she told him that she didn’t have any money. Garza assaulted her and ran off to hide in a hotel room. Police broke down the door to the room after Garza refused to open the door. A search of the room led to the discovery of a medium size bag filled with smaller bags that contained marijuana, a scale and a smaller bag of marijuana. Total weighted of marijuana was 90 grams. Garza was taken to the Jim Wells County jail and charged with assault bodily injury family violence as well as possession of marijuana.

Traffic stop leads to arrest of four people

Four people were arrested after a traffic stop Sunday. A traffic violation occurred at Encinal and South Highway 281. Officers made contact with Carlos Esparza, Richardo Sanchez, Ida Rangel and Audriel Garcia. During the roadside interview, police learned that Esparza did not have a drivers license and was wanted on a parole violation out of San Patricio County. Esparza gave consent for police to search the vehicle. Police located synthetic marijuana and “promethazine syrup.” Everyone denied ownership of the narcotics and were taken to the JWC jail. Jailers discovered that Sanchez had hidden a bag of crystal meth in his boots. All four individuals were charged with possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug.

Source: Alice police reports