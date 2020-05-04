Daisy Untermeyer

Parents: Marcus and Frances Untermeyer

Educational or Future Plans: After high school I plan to attend St. Philip's College in San Antonio Tx. There I will further my education in order to become a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. Upon completion of the program I will have received my Associates Degree in Applied Science (AAS) as well as my DMS certification. I then plan to go back to school in order to specialize in Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN).

Clubs and Officer Positions: HOSA (Health Occupational Students of America) President, National Honor Society member, Student Council, DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) member, Senior Class, and TRIO talent search member.

Accomplishments and Honors: Nomination of HOSA President, Varsity Soccer and Football Trainer 2016-2018, Nomination for TRIO Washington D.C. Trip, National Honor Society member, Top 15 percent of Senior Class, all A Honor Roll.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?:

The best advice I have ever received was from my grandfather. He has always taught me growing up that I should “enjoy the little things” and “live in the moment”. He has taught me to always appreciate what I have and most importantly he has taught me the importance of family.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?:

In 5 years I see myself a college graduate working in a clinic helping and educating women in need. I also plan to travel as much as possible in order to enjoy the amazing life that has been gifted to me.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?:

If I could change anything in this world it would definitely be to put an end to large scale conflicts. I feel as though without war we would be able to focus more on bigger problems at hand such as poverty, inequality, and global warming. This would also insure for a safer and more peaceful environment for everyone around the world.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner, who would they be and why?

If I could invite 3 people to dinner they would definitely be Stevie Nicks because she is my all time favorite singer who I feel has had a great impact on the music industry as we know it. I would also invite Matthew McConaughey because he will forever be my favorite actor who I absolutely adore. Lastly, I would choose Quentin Tarantino because he is a very talented and unique filmmaker that I love.

Favorite Food: Philly Cheesesteak

Favorite Book: The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton

Favorite Movie: Beetlejuice

Favorite Town in Texas: San Antonio

Favorite Vacation Spot: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

