25 years ago:

OKLAHOMA CITY - Investigators increasingly suspect that the Oklahoma City bombing grew out of a conspiracy lasting more than six months and that Timothy McVeigh was “a driving force” funded by a series of robberies, sources close to the case said Wednesday.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Sec. of Defense Melvin R. Laird Sunday predicted Congress will extend the draft for at least two years beyond July 1, 1971.

75 years ago:

ITTER, Austria - Former French Premiers Edouard Daladier and Paul Reynaud and Generals Maurice Gamelin and Maxime Weygan were freed from months of German political imprisonment today when two battalions of the 36h “Texas” Infantry division fought their way into Itter Castle.

100 years ago:

W.G. Montgomery, financial representative of the Wharton Motor Co. of Dallas, arrived here this week to make Lubbock his temporary headquarters for a few months.