SAN DIEGO - San Diego Fire Department received a delivery of a huge donation on Monday morning from LNF Distributors.

LNF Distributors delivered 147 cases of canned drinking water for the firefighters.

The San Diego firefighters would like to thank LNF Distributors - Corpus Christi, Anheuser-Busch along side the National Volunteer Fire Council and San Diego Firefighter Matthew Valdez - South Central District Firefighter's Association (of the SFFMA of Texas) on working with NVFC to make this donation possible, according to the fire department’s social media post.