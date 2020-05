On Friday, May 1, Alice’s Wonderland presented five seniors of the Class of 2020 with $500 checks. The Senior Scholarship Raffle was possible to a three day fundraiser were $2,500 was collected. Victoria Dominguez and her family own Alice’s Wonderland food truck.

Winners were

•Makayla Markham

•Lee Marshall Mack

•Hannah Ramirez

•Jolynn Garcia

•Ramon Rocha