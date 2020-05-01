FREER - At approximately 1:21 p.m. a single vehicle rollover claimed the life of 75-year-old Houston man on South Highway 16.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with Texas Department of Public Safety, Emilio Anaya was traveling south on Highway 16 in a maroon Chevy pickup. Anaya was approximately 19 miles south of Freer when he veered off the road, into the northbound lane, attempted to correct himself, got back into the southbound lane, the vehicle spun around and rolled over over approximately one and a half times before landing on its rooftop.

Anaya was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Josie Fernandez at 2:15 p.m.

Sgt. Brandley said there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and may be a factor in the accident.

Family has been notified. DPS continues to investigate the accident.