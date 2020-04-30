Marlysa Lozano

Parents: Gloria Hernandez and Judi Lozano

Educational or Future Plans: I’m attending UTSA in the fall to further my education in psychology.

Clubs and Officer Positions: 1 year section leader, Secretary of SkillsUSA, and a National Honor Society member.

Accomplishments/Honors: I competed in the Skills USA commercial baking competition and state level Solo and Ensemble for the Alice Saxophone Quartet.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I’ve received is from my moms. They’ve constantly told me the basic line of “Confidence is key.” It’s very basic, however, it’s helped me think clearly when competing in different events.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to see myself furthering my career in psychology and neuropsychology along with helping people who are in need.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would change the negative tone of the world and create a world that’s healthy and happy.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would invite Chris Potter because he’s one of the jazz artists that I listen to constantly. He’s one of the key people in my life that has helped me shape my love for my instrument. I would also invite Margot Robbie because she took on different roles for different movies and made hits. Lastly, I would invite Gordon Ramsey because he’s helped me see how passionate I am in different values of my life.

Favorites:

Food: Pasta

Book: A Matter of Days by Amber Kizer

Movie: Cinderella

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Europe

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.