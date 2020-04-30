The 19th Hole Grill in Alice is providing a smaller more intimate version of the 2020 prom this year, for local students not being able to attend the annual tradition.

"I wanted to do something special for the kids missing out this year," said owner Rick Medina.

The event will provide a DJ, dinner, music, dancing with masks and the infamous prom pictures by a local photographer.

"We have received multiple calls on the event and will begin booking dates," said owner Rick Medina. "The room will be disinfected between the one and half hour prom date event. We are limiting the room to ten couples and will use plastic utensils, table cloths and disinfect anything touched by the previous attendees."