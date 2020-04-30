Alice ISD

Alice ISD honored its Alice High School Coyote Scholars. The Class of 2020's top 10 students were visited in front of their homes by superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough and AHS principal Cid Cantu Tuesday morning. With school counselors and other AHS administrators watching on from their vehicles, the students were presented with Coyote Scholar jackets as well as their graduation cords and medals.


Alice High School's Coyote Scholars include:


Valedictorian John Lemon


Salutatorian Genevieve Toureilles


Madison Timmons


Gabriella Monsevais


Fatima Ibanez


Lydia Villesca


Juan Montez


Kendra Hanks


Dalilah Maldonado


Justin Pastrano