Alice ISD honored its Alice High School Coyote Scholars. The Class of 2020's top 10 students were visited in front of their homes by superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough and AHS principal Cid Cantu Tuesday morning. With school counselors and other AHS administrators watching on from their vehicles, the students were presented with Coyote Scholar jackets as well as their graduation cords and medals.

Alice High School's Coyote Scholars include:

Valedictorian John Lemon

Salutatorian Genevieve Toureilles

Madison Timmons

Gabriella Monsevais

Fatima Ibanez

Lydia Villesca

Juan Montez

Kendra Hanks

Dalilah Maldonado

Justin Pastrano