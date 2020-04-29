Healthy grocer now offers curbside pickup at 30 additional stores

Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to 30 of its locations in Texas as an added convenience for families looking to shop for healthy products without entering the store during this incredible time of need.

Starting today, customers can shop among more than 12,000 fresh, natural and organic products at sprouts.com/order to be picked up at local Sprouts stores in Dallas, Houston, El Paso, McAllen and Corpus Christi. These latest locations are part of the healthy grocer’s national pickup expansion with Instacart to its more than 340 locations by early May. Remaining area locations will receive pickup in the coming weeks.

The service allows customers to plan grocery pick up for the same day or to schedule several days in advance, subject to availability. Customers are alerted when their order is prepared by a Sprouts team member and ready for pickup. Their personal Sprouts shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.

Sprouts also offers local grocery delivery through Instacart to select zip codes, expanding access to the healthy products that shoppers trust Sprouts to provide.