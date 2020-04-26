The City of Lubbock announced there were two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county Sunday, putting Lubbock at 499 cases with 293 active cases and 166 recovered.

Aside from 13 cases on Friday, the number of new cases this weekend has been low, with only five being confirmed Saturday and Sunday. However, 58% of the cases are still active and 38 test results are pending.

Both of the new cases have the cause of spread listed as exposure. One is between the ages of 60-69 and the other is between 50-59 years-old.

Sunday’s two cases was the lowest number of new confirmed cases in Lubbock since zero were reported for the day on March 23.

There were no additional deaths reported on Sunday. There have been 40 deaths since the first one was reported on March 28.

As of Sunday, the origin of 19 cases remain under investigation, according to the health department.

Across the state of Texas, there are 24,631 confirmed cases, with 648 deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to date provided by the Department of State Health Services.