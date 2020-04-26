Jim Wells County Judge and Commissioners received a $5,000 check on Friday, April 24 on behalf of the Jim Wells County Fair Association.

Rogelio Mercado, JWC Extension Agent and Jim Tymrak, president of the JWC Association Fair presented the check.

Mercado thanked the court for their continued support to the fair and for the many updates to the fairgrounds over the years.

"In appreciation on behalf of the fair association and all of the directors we decided to give you all a little check of $5,000 to help with expenses," Tymrak said. "(The fairgrounds) is a nice place to have parties and weddings because of your upgrades."