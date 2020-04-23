ORANGE GROVE – Three teenagers were arrested on the early morning hours of Thursday after police received calls about shots fired.

Orange Grove police were called twice about shots being fired in the 300 block of East Soyars Street. Through the investigation, police discovered that three juveniles had been seen in the area.

Police caught up to and detained two male 16-year-olds and 17-year-old Genaro Garcia near Soyars and Vasquez Streets.

The 16-year-old boys were sent to a juvenile detention center and Garcia was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. Garcia was charged with deadly conduct.

Assisting in the case were Constable Deputy Precinct 3, Jim Wells County deputies, Department of Public Safety and the Jim Wells County Juvenile Probation Department.

The gun used in the incident has not been found. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 361-384-2844.