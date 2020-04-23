Man violates protective order

Officer Cristobal Gonzalez was dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of Cecilia on Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. As the officer was en-route to the residence dispatch advised him that the victim had an active protective order against Javier Joslin who was at the residence. When the officer arrived he met with the victim and Joslin. Officer Gonzalez arrested Joslin and took him to the Jim Wells County jail. Joslin was charged with violation of a protective order.

Arson suspected in Wednesday night fire

A call was made to police and firefighters Wednesday night to report a fire on the 1800 block of South Johnson Street. Police were notified that a witness had seen four juveniles running from the scene. Firefighters arrived and worked to extinguished the flames that engulfed a trailer at the back of the property. The fire chief told police that he believed the fire was arson. Officers discovered the fence line had been cut and was, possibly, how the suspects entered and exited the property. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 361-664-0186.

