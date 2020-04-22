Jesaiah Torres

Parents: Nora Lee Torres and Efrain Torres

Educational or Future Plans: I hope to study music at Texas A&M university - Kingsville in the fall, and hope to one day become a music teacher at Alice High School.

Clubs and Officer positions: I am in Band (I was a Co-Section Leader), Tennis, Soccer, Robotics Club, NHS, and Choir.

Accomplishments/Honors: I am currently ranked one of the top 20 of my class, have had perfect attendance for 13 years (since kindergarten), am a 2 year All-District band member, and a 1 year All-District choir member, have made a division 1 both last year and this year in the UIL solo competition for band, and for choir I have made a division 1 this year and have moved on to state. I have also moved on to the state level for NHD once, and have moved on to the state level science fair 2 years in a row now. I was awarded Academic All District in soccer my sophomore and junior year and Academic All District in tennis during my Junior year.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I have ever received was a quote from Albert Einstein, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In 5 years I see myself finishing up my education and applying for a teacher position here in Alice for music.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world I wouldn't change a single thing as I would fear the possible consequences of my actions.

If you could invite three people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite three people to dinner I would invite Andrea Bocelli because he is an amazing vocalist, and I would like to hear his perspective of music. I would also like to invite Wynton Marsalis to have him explain to me his tips of becoming a better musician. Finally, I would like to invite Virgil Van Dijk for tips on how to up my defensive game in Soccer. Favorites My favorite food is Spicy Miso Pork Ramen

My favorite book is Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard: The Sword of Summer.

My favorite movie is Up.

My favorite town in Texas is Alice.

My favorite vacation spot is Mathis.

