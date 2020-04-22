Kaila Cardenas

Parents: Melissa and Nicolas Cardenas Jr.

Educational or Future Plans: I’ll be attending the University of North Texas and majoring in biomedical engineering in the Honors College.

Clubs and Officer Positions: National Honors Society, (Co-President) UIL Mathematics, HOSA, Early College High School

Accomplishments/Honors: Coastal Bend College’s Dean’s List Spring 2018, Early College High School Student. I’ll be graduating with my Associate’s of Science along with my high school diploma. I’ve also received UNT’s Excellence Dean’s Scholarship along with being accepted into their Honors College.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I’ve received is from my grandma Rachel. She said to never change your cards in a game of chapula. This advice is important to me because it reminds me of my family’s favorite pastime and what a great player she was.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself either working a stable job in a big city or furthering my education in graduate or medical school.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would change how selfish our country is. During this pandemic, the United States has been a mess and our selfishness shows immensely. Many people don’t consider immunocompromised or older people who can die from COVID-19. We put blame on many other nations because we don’t want to take the blame for spreading the virus so much that we outnumbered China and Italy. We must overcome our selfishness and come together as a nation during these trying times.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would invite Harry Styles, Bernie Sanders, and Greta Gerwig. I’d invite Harry Styles to see how it was coming from nothing to being a part of one of the biggest boy bands ever to the musical icon he is today. I’d invite Bernie Sanders because he has always fought for minorities and started a revolution in our country. Finally, I’d invite Greta Gerwig because she is my favorite director and her work in the 2019 adaptation of Little Women was phenomenal.

Favorites:

Food: Carne Guisada

Book: The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Movie: Almost Famous

Town in Texas: Concan

Vacation Spot: Las Vegas, Nevada

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.