Tuesday forecast for Austin: If you’ve been waiting for both warm temperatures and overcast skies, today is your lucky day! Tuesday will be pretty blah.

Cloudy skies will last throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high near 82 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature is only 1 degree above normal, according to climate data. Normally on April 21 in Austin, the high is 81 degrees and the low is 60 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night with a low temperature of 67 degrees, forecasters said.

On Wednesday morning, storms in the Hill Country will move toward the Interstate 35 corridor, bringing less than an inch of rainfall, possible quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts to the area, forecasters said.

The week will end dry and sunny after Wednesday’s rain, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m., then cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 83 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 61.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 85. Clear at night with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 58.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 84.