When Sarita G. Garcia II began her banking career in Alice, Texas, in 1970, there was no such thing as debit cards or online banking and the Coastal Bend had yet to see its first ATM.

She had no way of knowing she would one day be an executive vice president and bank manager in the same bank building where she started, nor could she have predicted marking a 50-year milestone during a pandemic.

“I must admit, I wasn’t thinking 50 years down the road when I started my first job in banking,” said Garcia. “It has flown by in a hurry, but it has been an amazing ride so far. I’ve seen so many changes and improvements in the banking industry over the years and have been able to do it all without ever leaving Alice. I’ve been happy to raise my family here and call it home for half a century.”

Following her time at Bee County College and Texas A&M University–Kingsville (formerly A & I University), the San Diego, Texas, native got her start as a loan assistant with The Bank of South Texas. Over the years, she headed up the Credit Department, served as a Student Loan Officer and a Senior VP Lending Officer, eventually joining First National Bank of San Antonio in 1993 where she served as Branch Manager for their new Alice location. It all came full circle in 2000 when Garcia joined First Community Bank as the Alice location Bank Manager, the same building where she started her career, also eventually being named Executive Vice President and occupying the exact office of her first boss.

Garcia has also been active in the community throughout her career, serving as Treasurer and later President of the Alice Chamber of Commerce, which also presented her with a Citizen of the Year Award, and as a board member of Alice P&S Hospital (now Alice Regional Hospital) for more than 18 years. She presently serves on the finance committee and other ministries for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice.

Although any traditional celebrations have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus concerns and social distancing restrictions, Garcia’s FCB co-workers did surprise her with a specially-designed “congratulations” yard sign message spanning the front lawn of the Alice bank location when she arrived at work Monday.

“It was such a nice surprise to see that congratulations message when I arrived at the bank. Even with all that is going on around us right now, it was touching that my co-workers were so thoughtful. When all of this is over, we’ll celebrate the right way—it just gives us one more thing to look forward to.”

Learn more about First Community Bank at fcbot.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

About First Community Bank

First Community Bank is rooted in South Texas, a bank that knows, understands and serves the residents and businesses of the Coastal Bend. Since the first bank opened in Alice, Texas, in 1983, First Community has grown to include 10 banks in Kingsville, Portland, Padre Island, Rockport and Victoria, with the headquarters and Home Loan Center located in Corpus Christi. When customers bank with FCB, their deposits are reinvested in homes and businesses in South Texas, helping families and business owners succeed. Together, we’re making a positive impact on the economy in our region. Learn more about First Community Bank at fcbot.com or call (361) 888-9310. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.