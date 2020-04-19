Area institutions of higher education recently received funds from the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, authorized by the recent passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, act.

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, at least 50 percent of the funds should go to providing students with “emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.” The act allows each institution to decide how to use this assistance.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” Cornyn said in the release. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

According to the release, Amarillo College received $4,794,394 in total aid, with $2,397,197 going toward student aid. West Texas A&M University received $5,764,767 in total aid, with $2,882,384 going toward student aid.

The Amarillo Globe-News spoke with representatives from each institution to see how they plan on using the funds.

Amarillo College

Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart said he did not know how much the college was going to get from this aid and the college did not try to plan for a specific amount.

While Lowery-Hart is thankful for the funds, the half devoted to student aid does not go far enough to help his students. Many Amarillo College students are Pell Grant-eligible students, which means they are living on the edge financially, he said.

“That (half) doesn’t go as far as I want and need it to go. When you compare it to what Harvard got, for fewer students in the same situation, they got double what we got,” he said. “I have frustrations there, but I also know that we will make great use of these funds and we are grateful for it.”

The college’s job now is to use the funds to make sure students are staying afloat, Lowery-Hart said. Because the college has a robust emergency aid system, the college hopes to leverage the CARES Act funds for the fall and the spring, when the funds may not be as prevalent as right now.

For the student aid portion, the college is doing data analytics to devise a formula where the funds are distributed in an equitable way for students. Lowery-Hart said while no final decisions have been made yet, they are considering direct payments, as well as having students apply for the emergency aid.

The other half covers the potential revenue shortfall for the college, ensuring they can continue to maintain the college’s employee base during the crisis.

Lowery-Hart said in a recent virtual town hall with students, faculty and staff, he covered this information and ensured that they would be covered with the college’s existing emergency aid, as well as the new funds from the CARES act.

“(I told them) that the government has given us CARES act funds to make sure we can maintain our employee base, so I don’t want our employees, our faculty and staff, to fear for their jobs and help students with any emergency needs they have,” Lowery-Hart said. “We are going to do both of those things with this money. We just have to be very thoughtful and careful about what we do with it.”

West Texas A&M University

West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler said these funds are going to allow the university to help students who have been hurt the most by this pandemic, smoothing out a rough patch in their lives.

While half of the money is supposed to go to aid for students, Wendler said the university’s goal is to use both installments toward helping students.

“Our commitment is to use both installments, first and second installments, to help students financially at this time,” he said. “The money has no strings attached … We are going to find ways to try to work with students who are struggling through this time.”

Wendler said the easy thing to do would be to distribute the funds equally to each student across the board. But the university wants to assist those with the greatest needs first, focusing on merits as well as needs.

“Not everybody is affected the same way. A working family where both parents are involved in service industries that are now shut down, they may need a little bit more help,” Wendler said. “Just providence has dealt them a very difficult challenge right now, so we will try to help them most. Some students may need less help. We are going to be as thoughtful as we can about it.”

Wendler said these CARES act funds, as well as the recent decision by the college to waive application fees for the university as well as paying 100 percent of undergraduate tuition and fees for qualified Texas residents with an adjusted gross income up to $80,000 shows how student-oriented the university is as a whole.

“I want to reinforce to the people of the Panhandle and South Plains that we really are oriented towards our local students and trying to serve them and help them gain the educational opportunity that they came to WT to seek,” Wendler said.

For more information about each institution and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://www.actx.edu/COVID19 and https://wtamu.edu/about/coronavirus-information.aspx.