In Ellis County, the Local Health Authority has identified one new confirmed positive case of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 94 cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, there are three newly reported recovered cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 20 recoveries.

According to Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director, “These recoveries include a 59-year-old female of the City of Ennis, a 22-year-old female of the City of Red Oak, and a 39-year-old male of the City of Waxahachie. Additionally, The Local Health Authority has identified one new confirmed positive case of COVID-19. This case includes a 63 year-old female resident of the City of Ennis.”

The Ellis County Emergency Management urges residents to social distance, wash their hands frequently, and avoid touching their face. Little also stated, “The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”

The Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30, unless extended.