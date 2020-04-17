A deputy assigned to the Travis County Jail tested positive Friday for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A statement from the Travis County sheriff’s office Friday said the deputy had very limited interaction with staff and inmates. He also wore a mask and maintained social distancing before being diagnosed, the statement said.

The deputy reported the case to the sheriff’s office immediately, the statement said.

Austin Public Health officials said because the officer’s interaction with others at the jail was so limited, they saw no need to make protocol changes at this time.

Officials haven’t identified any cases cases of COVID-19 among inmates, according to the statement. However, 10 inmates Friday were in quarantine because of symptoms associated with the virus.

Three inmates COVID-19 test results are pending.

