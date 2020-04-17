25 years ago:

HEBRON, West Bank - Israeli security forces ambushed and shot dead three Palestinians on Sunday who the army said were en route to a planned attack on Israelis.

50 years ago:

Spring turbulence got off to a rollicking start on the South Plains Thursday as heavy thunderstorms dotted the area in a daylong assault, unleashing high winds, hail, hard rains and funnel clouds near Lubbock.

75 years ago:

LONDON - Panicky German broadcasts said that a massive, swaying tank battle was raging early today within 30 miles of Berlin after two mighty Soviet armies opened “preparatory” offensive operations yesterday for a linkup with American troops.

100 years ago:

Mr. Baker’s brother and family came in last Sunday from New Mexico. He will live on the Sanford place this year and make a crop.