SAN DIEGO - San Diego Independent School District recently called for a bond election at an estimated cost of approximately $4.695 million to make improvements to athletic fields as well as to build some new classrooms.

Bond propositions included in the bond are:

* football, baseball and softball filed house for approximately $1.7 million

* football synthetic turf for approximately $850,000

* softball synthetic turf for approximately $500,000

* baseball synthetic turf approximately $1.1 million

* renovate old library and convert current administration building into classrooms for approximately $545,000.

If voters approve the bond election, they can expect a $0.03 tax increase. The current tax rate is $1.34 per valuation. With the increase, the new tax rate would be $1.37 per $100 valuation.

Early voting starts on April 20 and ends April 28. The voting location will be at the school district’s old library located at 609 West Labbe Avenue from 9a.m. till 6 p.m.

Election Day is May 2 from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.